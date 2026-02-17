Allahabad HC issues contempt notices to Bareilly DM, SSP for action over ‘namaz’ at private property

The counsel further submitted that on hearing the matter, the court directed issuance of notices to the District Magistrate and SSP under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The Allahabad High Court has ordered that contempt notices be issued to the Bareilly District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not complying with its January order, in which it held that no permission is required for holding religious prayer meetings in private premises.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition by a man, Tarik Khan, seeking permission to offer namaz at his private premises since the month of Ramzan is approaching.

Asked why the petition was filed, the petitioner apprised the court that police had picked up 12 men for questioning last month for allegedly offering namaz at the same premises.