Allahabad: 14-day jail for three who blocked Amit Shah covoy

THREE ALLAHABAD University students were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday, a day after they protested and waved black flags in front of a police vehicle that was part of BJP president Amit Shah’s convoy in Allahabad.

The three — Neha Yadav, Rama Yadav and Kishan Maurya, all members of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the Samajwadi Party’s students’ front — were protesting against alleged insecurity of women and students under the BJP-led government.

Shah was in Allahabad to meet Hindu saints and seers, and inspect preparations for the Kumbh Mela. He was returning to Bamrauli airport when the incident took place around 3 pm.

In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, a woman is seen waving a black flag before a police vehicle that was part of Shah’s convoy. The video shows a policeman taking her to a vehicle on standby, where another police official hits her right leg with the baton. Soon, another policeman is seen rushing in to stop his colleague from further assaulting the student.

Richa Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and former president of Allahabad University Students’ Union, said the party is planning to get an FIR registered against the policeman for manhandling a woman.

She said: “There were no women police personnel (on duty at the site), and a policeman pulled one of the women protestors by the hair. Is this what our democracy has been reduced to? This government talks of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, but is this how our female students are treated?”

