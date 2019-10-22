All criminals of organised crime in jail now: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that all the criminals involved in organised crime are in jails and added that it has been achieved by his government’s “zero-tolerance policy” towards criminals. His remarks came after the Opposition attacked the BJP government for the law and order situation in the state, days after the murder of Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “At present, there is no organised criminal who is not in jail. They have been either sent to jail or killed during retaliatory action by the police… We adopted zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals that resulted in more than 100 criminals being killed in police action and 1,631 others injured (since coming to power two-and-half years ago). A total of 10,252 criminals, including 6,759 reward-carrying criminals, were also arrested.”

“Due to the fear in the minds of criminals, 16,895 of them got their bail cancelled and surrendered in courts,” he said, adding that 23,773 persons were arrested under the stringent Gangster’s Act and their property worth over Rs 200 crore was seized.

Paying tribute to the five police personnel killed in action and praising the courage of 752 other police personnel injured in such encounters, Adityanath said, “Bringing a feeling of safety among the citizens by strengthening the law and order situation in the state, and making criminals fear the law has always been the top priority of our government.”

“Keeping this in mind, we opened 39 new police stations and 15 new police outposts in the state… The police action has given a feeling of security to women, traders and girls among others,” he added.