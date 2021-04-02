All 652 local bodies of 75 districts free of open defecation, says UP govt

In an attempt to achieve the status, as many as 8,87,906 individual household toilets were built in the state. (Express File/Representational)

While praising Uttar Pradesh for implementing the Clean India Mission, a recent data released by the Centre has declared the 652 local bodies of all the 75 districts to be Open Defecation Free (ODF).

According to a statement issued by the state information department, ever since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, he laid emphasis on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene. In an attempt to achieve the status, as many as 8,87,906 individual household toilets were built in the state.

“So far, a total number of 2, 61,00,000 toilets have been built in the entire state under this scheme. Also, a total of 62,818 community toilets and 652 pink toilets (only for women and girls) were built in the cities. Work on door-to-door garbage collection in 11,872 out of 12,007 wards was carried out from time-to-time,” it added.

According to the guidelines of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, ODF is the termination of faecal-oral transmission, defined by number of visible faeces found in the locality or village, and every household as well as public or community institution using safe technology option for disposal of faeces.