Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Aligarh woman burns alive 5-year-old daughter ‘for not obeying her’

The woman beat her children when they returned home after playing. She later opened a sanitizer bottle and poured the solution over the younger girl and set her ablaze.

aligarh womanAccording to the police, Asha Devi was angry when her children Vandana and Kunal who were playing outside did not obey her when she asked them to return home in the evening. (Representational)
A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district Monday allegedly burnt alive her five-year-old daughter for not obeying her, the police said. The incident took place at the Mohammedpur Badera village Monday evening.

The police arrested the woman, Asha Devi, 30, on Tuesday following a complaint by her husband Bhanu Pratap Singh at the Atrauli police station. The child, Vandana, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said. The couple has an elder son Kunal, 10.

According to the police, Asha Devi was angry when her children Vandana and Kunal who were playing outside did not obey her when she asked them to return home in the evening.

“When the siblings came home she beat them up. Asha Devi later opened a sanitizer bottle and poured the solution over Vandana and set her ablaze. The mother, in a frenzy to save her daughter, got both her hands burnt. But by then it was too late,” said the police.

“Asha Devi’s husband Bhanu Pratap was not willing to lodge a case pleading that none will be left in the family to take care of his minor son but we told him that offence was serious in nature and the police will have to take action in this regard,” said Palash Bansal, the SP(Rural), Aligarh.

Mohsin Khan, DySP of Atrauli, said that the body of the child was cremated in the village as her family did not want police involvement. “We have collected the ashes and bones for forensic analysis to produce them in the court as evidence to prove her guilty,” the officer added.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:27 IST
