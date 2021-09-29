Aligarh: Video of boy kept in ‘chains’ goes viral, police arrest father and madarsa owner

Aligarh police on Monday arrested a madarsa owner and father of a minor boy who they found ‘chained’ at the institution.

The father, who earns his bread as a labourer, was arrested after he confessed that he asked his boy to be kept in chains as he used to run away from the madarsa. ASP, City, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the madarsa owner along with the boy’s father were produced on Tuesday before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Police said on Monday, a video clip went viral on social media purportedly showing a boy chained to his feet. During investigation, the sleuths learned that the clip is of a madarsa located in the Sasanigate area of Aligarh. A police team raided the institution during which the 13-year-old was found chained inside a room, an officer said. The minor was rescued.

On being questioned, the madarsa owner told police that the boy had been staying at the institution for about two years. He further informed the sleuths that he twice ran away from the madrasa over the last one month, prompting his father to want him tied to a chain. The madarsa owner told the police that the boy’s father had tied him to a chain at the madarsa. The police had the child shifted to a government home on the direction of the Child Welfare Committee in Aligarh. Police took the madarsa owner into custody and also summoned the boy’s father to the police station. After questioning him, the police also took him into custody.

A case was registered at the Sasanigate police station on the charge of illegal detention. The sleuths also invoked multiple sections of the Juvenile Justice Act against the accused.

On being contacted, acting Minority Welfare Officer Smita Singh said during inspection it was found that the madarsa was being run by a society and wasn’t registered to the portal of the state’s madarsa education board. A notice has been issued to the madarsa owner.