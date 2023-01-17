After violence in Aligarh’s Sarai Sultani area, police say situation under control

A clash involving two groups was reported in Aligarh’s communally-sensitive Sarai Sultani area Monday night in which at least six people sustained injuries amid heavy stone pelting and firing. The police said the situation is under control and that they are yet to make arrests in connection with the violence which took place in the area around 9 pm.

The violence erupted after the issue of parking a motorcycle outside a meat shop in the area. It lasted nearly five hours during which the police had to use batons to chase clashing mobs which also smashed street lights.

“The police and PAC personnel have been deployed in abundance in affected areas and the situation is now under control. The epicentre of the violence has been put under sector policing and the affected area has been divided into managerial sectors which are managed by full-time police officers who patrol the affected areas regularly,” said Deepak Kumar, IG, Aligarh Range.

According to Kumar, two people sustained injuries in the violence and they have been admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable now, he added.

The police said trouble erupted when Himanshu, 32, a local lock trader went to a meat shop in Sarai Sultani to get food packed. He had an altercation with an unidentified local resident over the issue of parking his bike. Himanshu, who was alone at the time, was beaten up by others who belonged to a different community.

“Himanshu phoned his elder brother Akash, 34, who reached the spot with his friends. But they too were beaten as the shop owners in the area joined local residents. Cross FIRs have been lodged from both sides but no arrests have yet been made. Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the region to ensure peace,” Devendra Kumar, in charge, Sasni Gate police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

“The situation is under control now. The police will take action after their investigation is completed. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. We have also directed the police to take action against those trying to spread canard about the incident on social media,” said District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.

Advertisement

Local BJP leaders led by the party’s Aligarh unit chief Vivek Saraswat and others also reached the spot, demanding immediate action against those who had beaten “innocent people”.

“We have been demanding that the meat shops in that locality should be shifted as these have become places where mutual fighting takes place almost daily on trivial issues as a majority of those who reach there remain in an inebriated state. The local shop owners too join those living in the region if such a situation arises,” said Saraswat.