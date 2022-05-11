Aligarh: Rescued and kept in cop custody, woman jumps off barracks; admitted to hospital in critical condition

A 19-year-old woman, who was recently rescued a week after she was kidnapped, received serious injuries after she allegedly jumped from the second floor of the Mahila Barrack in the Vijay Garh police station campus in Aligarh Tuesday night. The woman, who was housed at the barracks after her rescue from Etah, is currently undergoing treatment and the doctors said she is in a critical condition.

The woman has suffered serious injuries on various parts of the body, including her head, said the doctors. Meanwhile, the police said that the 22-year-old Dalit youth, identified as Akash, who was booked for kidnapping the woman, is still on the run.

On Wednesday, Aligarh Police filed a fresh case against Akash on charges of abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation at the Vijay Garh police station by the woman’s father, said Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani. He added, the police are conducting raids to trace Akash, who is still on the run.

The woman’s father alleged that Akash had threatened and misguided his daughter following which she attempted to die by suicide, said a police officer.

“An Additional Superintendent of Police-rank officer has been directed to conduct the inquiry into the entire matter and submit a report,” the SSP said.

According to the police, on April 28, the girl’s father lodged a case against Akash alleging that he had kidnapped his daughter when she had gone to the market to purchase goods. He also claimed his daughter’s age to be 16-year-old. However, the SSP said the woman’s medical report states that she is 19-year-old.

During an inquiry, the police found out that Akash and the woman had gone to Gujarat. On May 5, the Aligarh Police received a tip-off that Akash and the woman were seen in Etah. A police team rushed and rescued the woman. She was later brought to Aligarh. Akash could not be traced and he managed to escape from the spot.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and since other formalities were yet to be completed, she was kept at the Mahila barrack in the custody of a woman constable identified as Shikha. The barrack is located next to the police station. On Tuesday evening, the police personnel heard a loud thud and when they rushed there, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to the hospital.