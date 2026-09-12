Gang lured young men via dating apps, invited to AMU hostel, blackmailed with videos

Police said they have found objectionable videos of 10 other young men from the mobile phone of the arrested student, and two FIRs have been registered in this connection. (File Photo)

When a 19-year-old youth lodged a police complaint alleging he was assaulted inside a hostel room of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and later blackmailed with an objectionable video of him, investigators found that he was not the only such victim.

Police have arrested a third-year bachelor of business administration (BBA) student of the university who they alleged is a member of a gang which lured young men through popular dating and geolocation-based apps and invited them to the hostel room before recording their videos to blackmail them for money.

The investigators’ suspicion was buttressed when another youth approached police with similar allegations.