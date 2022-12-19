scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Aligarh man kills son, hides body in field: Police

After police were tipped that Ravi was killed by his father Jaiprakash Singh, they detained him.

According to police, Ravi used to beat his father frequently. (Representational/File)
A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old son and hiding his body for three days in a field in Tarapur village in Aligarh district.

According to police, the son, Ravi Singh, had a criminal background and was released on bail in an Arms Act case on December 8. On December 14, Ravi Singh’s uncle, Shanker Singh, lodged a missing person complaint at Aligarh’s Gonda police station.

After police were tipped that Ravi was killed by his father Jaiprakash Singh, they detained him. “On sustained interrogation, Jaiprakash claimed that he killed his son on the night of December 14 after a fierce fight over money,” a police officer said.

According to police, Ravi used to beat his father frequently. “Ravi was arrested on December 2 and a country-made pistol with few live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He was later released on bail. His body has been sent for postmortem,” said Umesh Chand Sharma, the in-charge of Gonda police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:03:01 am
