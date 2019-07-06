Aligarh: Man beaten up for ‘reciting Bhagavad Gita’ at home, two held

The Aligarh police arrested two persons Friday for allegedly beating up a 42-year-old man, their neighbour, for “reciting Bhagavad Gita” at his residence in Delhi Gate police station area.

Advertising

Police said Dilsher Khan was reciting from the holy book Thursday morning when Mohammad Sameer (20) and Zakir (21) entered his house and assaulted him.

On Friday Sameer and Zakir were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi Gate police station, Indresh Pal Singh.

According to the SHO, Khan told the police that he recites holy books, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana every morning and the two suspects had objected to this several times.

Advertising

“On Thursday morning, the two barged into Dilsher’s residence and started beating him up. Dilsher’s family members intervened. Dilsher claimed that the two then left his house, but took the holy books with them,” said the SHO.

On Khan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Sameer and Zakir under IPC sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Idol targeted, 1 arrested

In another incident, tension prevailed in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar after a 35-year-old man allegedly damaged a glass frame of an idol inside a religious structure of a different community.

The man was beaten by local residents and later handed over to the police.

As the news spread, local residents gathered at Khatauli police station and staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused.

The protesters dispersed after police pacified the pr informing them that the accused was arrested.

The man, who hails from Bulandshahr district, had come to attend a religious event in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

On the basis of a complaint, an FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount Rs 50), said Khatauli police station SHO Harsaran Sharma.

Later, police produced the man before a local court of Muzaffarnagar, which sent him to judicial custody, he added.

“The complainant alleged that the accused tried to desecrate the idol, but failed. When questioned, the suspect kept changing his statement and did not reveal his motive,” said Sharma.