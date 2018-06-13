Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Aligarh: Lathicharge on Hindu Jagran Manch men during stir at SSP office

The HJM supporters were demanding arrest of a cinema hall manager, who was booked in February for allegedly firing at two HJM members.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 13, 2018 2:42:36 am
The Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) Tuesday alleged that 10 of its workers were injured in police lathicharge at Aligarh while they were protesting outside the SSP’s office.

The HJM supporters were demanding arrest of a cinema hall manager, who was booked in February for allegedly firing at two HJM members.

Police said they were compelled to use force after the protesters stopped visitors from entering the office of the SSP, and “misbehaved” with them. The SSP was not in the office at the time.

No FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

HJM’s Aligarh district president Sonu Savita said, “Without listening to us, police started hitting us. Ten of our workers were injured.”

Additional SP, City (Aligarh), Atul Kumar Srivastava said, “Protesters closed gates of the SSP office. We tried to pacify them, but they did not relent. When they stopped entry of visitors and misbehaved with them, we were compelled to use force.”

