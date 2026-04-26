Aligarh: Labourer fixing water pipe leak killed after debris falls on him

Grabs from a video of the incident which shows two men rushing to help the victim.

A 32-year-old labourer working in a pit dug up to repair a water pipeline in Railway Road area of Aligarh was killed after a mound of soil caved in and fell on him, Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral, showing workers, including the victim, identified as Mahendra, engaged in the pit with equipment. Even as an earthmover was stationed nearby, the labourer could not be saved. The video shows the pit was filled with water.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and ordered a committee be set up to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The government also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.