Audi hit-and-run: UP BJP leader ‘tried to mislead’ cops to save nephew

The Aligarh police have arrested former BJP district president Devraj Singh’s nephew for allegedly running over a motorcyclist in an Audi car, after the family's driver withdrew a false confession after learning the case involved a murder charge.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 05:56 PM IST
UP BJP leader nephew AudiVikrat Singh in police custody (X/Aligarh police).
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The Aligarh police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the nephew of former BJP district president Devraj Singh for allegedly running over and killing a motorcyclist in an Audi car following a road rage altercation.

The police made the arrest Wednesday evening after gathering CCTV footage and mobile location data showing that the accused, Vikrat Singh, was behind the wheel. This was after an alleged attempt by his uncle to frame their personal driver for the crime. Vikrant was produced in court on Friday evening and remanded to jail.

According to the police, the alleged cover-up unravelled after Devraj Singh, who owns the Audi car, brought his driver to the Banna Devi police station on Wednesday night, claiming the driver was operating the Audi when it struck two men on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. The driver initially confessed to causing the accident, but withdrew the confession when the police informed him of the actual charges.

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“The police asked him whether he knew about the case lodged and the offences he is facing. He said he faces charges of accident. As he was told that the case has been lodged on charges of attempt to murder and murder, he immediately withdrew and said he owned the charges only since he owed so much to Devraj Singh. But he will not own the murder charge,” Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told The Indian Express.

The driver said he had not driven the vehicle for months and was at home during the incident, a statement the police said was corroborated by his call detail records.

CCTV footage and honking dispute

The police scanned CCTV footage along the route to Devraj Singh’s house and identified Vikrant, in his late 20s, driving the vehicle and exiting it after the accident. His mobile call detail records further confirmed his presence at the crime scene.

SSP Jadaun said that a heated exchange took place Tuesday night between Vikrant and the victim, Manoj, who was riding a motorcycle with his friend Kanhaiya as a pillion passenger. When Manoj objected to Vikrant continuously honking behind them, Vikrant allegedly rammed the motorcycle, knocking both riders to the road.

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Vikrant then allegedly reversed the Audi, ran over Manoj, and fled. Manoj succumbed to injuries the following morning, with an autopsy revealing 11 injuries on his body.

Asked if former BJP district president Devraj Singh faces charges, SSP Jadaun said he tried to mislead the investigation and tamper with evidence, adding that the ongoing probe will determine the action against him.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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