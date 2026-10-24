Audi hit-and-run: UP BJP leader ‘tried to mislead’ cops to save nephew

The Aligarh police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the nephew of former BJP district president Devraj Singh for allegedly running over and killing a motorcyclist in an Audi car following a road rage altercation.

The police made the arrest Wednesday evening after gathering CCTV footage and mobile location data showing that the accused, Vikrat Singh, was behind the wheel. This was after an alleged attempt by his uncle to frame their personal driver for the crime. Vikrant was produced in court on Friday evening and remanded to jail.

According to the police, the alleged cover-up unravelled after Devraj Singh, who owns the Audi car, brought his driver to the Banna Devi police station on Wednesday night, claiming the driver was operating the Audi when it struck two men on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. The driver initially confessed to causing the accident, but withdrew the confession when the police informed him of the actual charges.