Audi hits bike, reverses, runs over rider in Aligarh; 1 killed

A 38-year-old sweetshop owner was killed after a speeding Audi hit his motorcycle from behind and ran over him in Aligarh’s Banna Devi area around midnight on Wednesday. The car, owned by former Aligarh BJP district president Devraj Singh, sped away.

Two days after the incident, police have not arrested anyone. A murder case has been registered against an unidentified driver, and the investigation is focused on establishing who was behind the wheel.

Circle Officer Dhananjay confirmed to The Indian Express that the Audi belonged to Devraj Singh. He said police were still trying to identify the driver.

Singh’s phone was unreachable.