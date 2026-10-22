Audi hits bike, reverses, runs over rider in Aligarh; 1 killed

Circle Officer Dhananjay confirmed to The Indian Express that the Audi belonged to Devraj Singh, former Aligarh BJP district president. He said police were still trying to identify the driver.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Aligarh Audi hit-and-run caseAccording to police, the incident took place between midnight and 12.30 am when Manoj, a resident of Gabhana, was riding towards Aligarh city. (Photo generated using AI)
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A 38-year-old sweetshop owner was killed after a speeding Audi hit his motorcycle from behind and ran over him in Aligarh’s Banna Devi area around midnight on Wednesday. The car, owned by former Aligarh BJP district president Devraj Singh, sped away.

Two days after the incident, police have not arrested anyone. A murder case has been registered against an unidentified driver, and the investigation is focused on establishing who was behind the wheel.

Circle Officer Dhananjay confirmed to The Indian Express that the Audi belonged to Devraj Singh. He said police were still trying to identify the driver.

Singh’s phone was unreachable.

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According to police, the incident took place between midnight and 12.30 am when Manoj, a resident of Gabhana, was riding towards Aligarh city. Passersby and residents allegedly pelted stones at the car in an attempt to stop it, but the driver escaped. Manoj was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area. Footage appeared to show the car rammed the bike, slowed down, reversed slightly and then ran over Manoj and his motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police (City), Aligarh, Aditya Bansal, said the pillion passenger, Kanhaiya, was injured. “Kanhaiya told police that an argument and verbal altercation had taken place with the occupants of the Audi over honking. The Audi driver then deliberately rammed into the motorcycle from behind and ran over Manoj,” Bansal said.

He said CCTV footage has been secured, and the vehicle has been taken into custody as per rules. “The field unit has collected technical evidence, and the vehicle’s technical inspection has been completed. The identity of the driver has been established. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence,” he added.

Police have taken the car into custody.

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Current Aligarh BJP district president Krishnapal Singh alias Lala confirmed to The Indian Express that Devraj Singh served as the party’s district president from 2013 to 2016. He does not hold any party post at present but remains a senior BJP leader, Singh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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