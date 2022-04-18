Aligarh area tense after stones pelted at house

TENSION prevailed in Kotwaliarea of Aligarh after unidentified persons pelted stones at a house on Friday night. Police said 40-year-old Nissar Ahmed’s residence is located close to a mosque at Manik Chowk area.

The alleged incident triggered speculation that the religious structure also may have been pelted with stones and a large number of people gathered in the area. A police team also reached the spot.

“During inquiry, allegations that the mosque was targeted were found to be false. Nissar Ahmed claimed that the culprits verbally abused him and pelted stones at him when he was present at his house,” said Circle Officer, Aligarh, Ragvendra Singh.

Ahmed, who suffered a head injury, has been provided medical aid and doctors said his condition was stable. He works with a private firm. n the basis of his complaint filed by Nissar, an FIR was registered against 15-20 unidentified persons