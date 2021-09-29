Aligarh: 4 arrested during protests against death of 4-year-old Dalit girl

Four locals were arrested during protests against the death of a 4-year-old Dalit girl in Aligarh on Tuesday. According to the police, the body of a girl that had gone missing on Sunday was found in a paddy field the following day. The angry villages staged a protest and allegedly obstructed the police from carrying out their official duties. No arrests have taken place in connection with the murder, said the police.

“A missing persons complaint had been filed after the girl was not found. Her body was found later and it was sent for post-mortem. We are awaiting further examination of the slide reports to confirm if any sexual assault has taken place. Sections will be added accordingly once the report is obtained. There is no evidence of a caste based crime. Teams have been formed for investigation,” said Ashok Singh, CO Iglas.

The girl was playing outside her house when she suddenly disappeared, said family. Locals and relatives searched for the girl for hours and a missing persons complaint was filed after delay by the police. The parents of the girl have alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The police have preserved the viscera sample of the victim and it has been sent for further examination. The teams have found a lead and arrests will be made soon, said officials.

An FIR was filed against 20 named and 60 unnamed locals after a scuffle erupted in the protest staged for justice of the victim. In a video of the alleged incident, the villagers can be seen attacking the police vehicle.

On Tuesday, BSP Supremo Mayawati tweeted against the incident saying, “In Aligarh district, the body of an innocent girl was found lying in a paddy field. The family members have expressed suspicion of murder and rape. This incident very serious and sad. The government must give justice to the girl’s family by getting this matter investigated thoroughly. This is our demand.”