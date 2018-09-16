Aligarh 16 godowns sealed for illegally storing animal remains, two held

While 15 were sealed on Friday, one godown near Mathura bypass was shut down on Saturday. While 15 were sealed on Friday, one godown near Mathura bypass was shut down on Saturday.

Sixteen godowns have been sealed in last two days in Aligarh for illegally storing animal remains, police said. Two owners have also been arrested in this connection. The arrested have been identified as Baba Rafeeq (30) and Abdul Sattar (26), residents of Bhujpura locality of Makdum Nagar area in Aligarh.

“The units were collecting animal remains such as hoof, skulls, horns and bones from bigger slaughter houses to prepare products like tallow and grease etc. The owners did not have license or permission for the same,” said additional district magistrate (City) Shyam Bahadur Singh.

While 15 were sealed on Friday, one godown near Mathura bypass was shut down on Saturday, the ADM added. “We have found machines used to crush animal bones in this godown. We are in the process of registering an FIR against the owner. More such raids will be conducted in the future,” Singh added.

Over 50 quintals of animal remains have been recovered from the godowns, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Sirohi said. “Following an information, we raided the area on Friday and found animal remains in the godowns. Altogether 15 such units were sealed on Friday. We have arrested two of the 14 owners named in the FIRs,” city circle officer Kushal Pandey said.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC along with other relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Pandey added.

