Aliganj fire: SIT starts probe, inspects building for possible lapses, meets victims

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday started its probe into the Aliganj fire tragedy, conducting a detailed inspection of the gutted building and interacting with injured victims undergoing treatment at the KGMU hospital.
The two-member SIT, constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Amrit Abhijat and ADG (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar. The team on Tuesday spent over an hour examining different sections of the building where the blaze claimed at least 15 lives and left several others injured.
Officials said the team documented the site extensively through photographs and examined various aspects related to the origin and spread of the fire. The SIT also reviewed the building layout and safety arrangements as part of its inquiry into possible lapses.
Speaking to reporters, Amrit Abhijat said evidence was being collected and analysed, and that statements of individuals and officials connected with the incident would be recorded. “Information received from the injured and evidence gathered from the site will form an important part of the investigation. Several persons will be questioned during the course of the probe,” he said.
ADG Praveen Kumar said the inquiry was examining the role and responsibilities of all departments linked to the building and its operations. “The site has been inspected in detail. The forensic team has collected crucial evidence, on the basis of which further questioning will be conducted. Every department connected with the incident is under the investigation’s ambit,” he said.
After inspecting the site, the team visited the KGMU hospital and met injured victims to gather firsthand accounts of the incident. Officials said the statements of survivors could help investigators reconstruct the sequence of the events leading up to the fire.
Meanwhile, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), led by director Adarsh Kumar, collected samples from the spot, including debris, burnt electrical equipment, wires and other materials. The samples will be examined to help determine the cause of the blaze and identify any technical failures or safety violations.
The SIT was constituted after the CM visited the site of the fire Monday and later met the injured at KGMU. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days.
So far, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, while four officials have also been suspended as the government probes possible negligence and regulatory lapses linked to the tragedy.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram