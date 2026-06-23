Aliganj fire: SIT starts probe, inspects building for possible lapses, meets victims

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday started its probe into the Aliganj fire tragedy, conducting a detailed inspection of the gutted building and interacting with injured victims undergoing treatment at the KGMU hospital.

The two-member SIT, constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Amrit Abhijat and ADG (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar. The team on Tuesday spent over an hour examining different sections of the building where the blaze claimed at least 15 lives and left several others injured.

Officials said the team documented the site extensively through photographs and examined various aspects related to the origin and spread of the fire. The SIT also reviewed the building layout and safety arrangements as part of its inquiry into possible lapses.