AKTU, forensic science institute sign MoU to boost technical education

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science, Lucknow (UPSIFS) to enhance technical education.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an event organised by the Department of Home.

The additional district general of technical services signed the memorandum on behalf of the home department.

A government official said AKTU would provide Rs 200 crore to the forensic science institute for two decades at zero interest rate to bolster technical education.

UPSIFS will start returning the money after 10 years, paying Rs 20 crore annually throughout the following decade.