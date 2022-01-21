UP elections: Akhilesh’s new poll promise says ‘will revive old pension scheme’

Announcing another list of poll promises, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said Yash Bharti awards, conferred on personalities from various fields, will be revived if his part is voted to power in the February-March assembly elections.

“Under Netaji’s (Mulayam Singh) government (in 1995), a scheme was started to honour people… with Yash Bharti awards. When our government is formed again, we will start these awards again, and it will be part of our manifesto,” said Akhilesh. He said that these awards, discontinued by the Mayawati government in 2007-12 and later by the BJP, will be given at the state and district levels.

The former chief minister also announced pension schemes for the elderly and government employees. On the pension scheme for the elderly, he said. “We have discussed the modalities with financial experts.”

On Wednesday, the SP chief promised that under the Samajwadi Pension scheme, women from underprivileged backgrounds will receive Rs 18,000 a year against the current Rs 6,000 if his party comes to power.

Akhilesh asked the BJP to release its manifesto. “We have named our candidates, and we ask the BJP to release its manifesto. We have already told you what all will be part of our manifesto,” said Akhilesh.