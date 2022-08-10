scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Akhilesh’s dig at Maya for backing BJP: ‘How many V-Cs from her community’

The SP chief alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP is allowed to become stronger as he accused the ruling party of undermining the country's democratic institutions and the Constitution.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 10, 2022 3:50:20 am
Akhilesh was addressing a gathering in Jhauvva village in Kannauj district after launching a campaign to hoist the national flag in houses from August 9 -15. (File Photo)

Days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced her support to NDA nominees in the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the former chief minister’s decision and said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was not appointing people from her community even as vice-chancellors in universities.

Akhilesh was addressing a gathering in Jhauvva village in Kannauj district after launching a campaign to hoist the national flag in houses from August 9 -15.

Without taking any names, the Karhal MLA took a dig at the BSP chief by calling her ‘bua’ (aunt). “Hamari bua ji jo baar-baar samarthan de deti hain BJP ko, batao unke samaj ke vice-chancellor kitne baithey hain desh me. (Our bua ji who has supported BJP again and again should tell us how many vice-chancellors from her community have been appointed to universities.)”

Also Read |Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP’s ‘non-patriotic’ barbs

The Karhal MLA also accused the BJP of “grabbing institutions across the country”. “There are no institutions left which are not controlled by the BJP. The way they are controlling institutions, soon the poor and Dalits won’t be able to get justice,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

The SP chief alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP is allowed to become stronger as he accused the ruling party of undermining the country’s democratic institutions and the Constitution.

He said there are some countries where “no voting takes place” and in sweeping remarks questioned the electoral system in China and Russia.

Without taking any name, Yadav referred to the conviction of state minister Rakesh Sachan in an Arms Act case, saying, “A minister fled with the entire file from the court when he came to know that a decision is coming against him.”

Advertisement

“Has the government saved him or not,” Yadav asked people, adding that fake cases are being lodged by the government against socialists and Muslims, who made an equal contribution for the country’s freedom.

More from Lucknow

– With PTI inputs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:50:20 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement