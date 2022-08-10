Akhilesh’s dig at Maya for backing BJP: ‘How many V-Cs from her community’

Days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced her support to NDA nominees in the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the former chief minister’s decision and said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was not appointing people from her community even as vice-chancellors in universities.

Akhilesh was addressing a gathering in Jhauvva village in Kannauj district after launching a campaign to hoist the national flag in houses from August 9 -15.

Without taking any names, the Karhal MLA took a dig at the BSP chief by calling her ‘bua’ (aunt). “Hamari bua ji jo baar-baar samarthan de deti hain BJP ko, batao unke samaj ke vice-chancellor kitne baithey hain desh me. (Our bua ji who has supported BJP again and again should tell us how many vice-chancellors from her community have been appointed to universities.)”

The Karhal MLA also accused the BJP of “grabbing institutions across the country”. “There are no institutions left which are not controlled by the BJP. The way they are controlling institutions, soon the poor and Dalits won’t be able to get justice,” he added.

The SP chief alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP is allowed to become stronger as he accused the ruling party of undermining the country’s democratic institutions and the Constitution.

He said there are some countries where “no voting takes place” and in sweeping remarks questioned the electoral system in China and Russia.

Without taking any name, Yadav referred to the conviction of state minister Rakesh Sachan in an Arms Act case, saying, “A minister fled with the entire file from the court when he came to know that a decision is coming against him.”

Advertisement

“Has the government saved him or not,” Yadav asked people, adding that fake cases are being lodged by the government against socialists and Muslims, who made an equal contribution for the country’s freedom.

– With PTI inputs