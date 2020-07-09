Akhilesh targets Yogi govt over Kanpur raid, BJP says SP leaders in cahoots with Dubey

The Samajwadi Party rejected the charges levelled by the BJP, calling them “false and baseless”. The Samajwadi Party rejected the charges levelled by the BJP, calling them “false and baseless”.

As Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the state government over the botched Kanpur raid in which eight policemen were killed by history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates, the ruling BJP accused the Opposition party of having links with the gangster and alleged that the SP had fielded Dubey’s wife in the Zila panchayat elections five years ago.

BJP leaders also shared photographs of Vikas Dubey and his associates with leaders of Samajwadi Party, alleging that the Samajwadi Party had linked with the accused.

“The wife of criminal Vikas Dubey had taken lifetime membership of Samajwadi Party and contested the Zila Panchayat elections in 2015 as the official candidate of Samajwadi Party. There are photographs of his gang members with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav,” BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said.

“If these things are false, then their national president (Akhilesh Yadav) should come forward and deny the nexus that has come out in the open. If they are true, then he should give clarification rather than targeting others as everyone knows the working of Samajwadi Party,” he added.

The Samajwadi Party rejected the charges levelled by the BJP, calling them “false and baseless”.

“All these allegations are false and the photographs are fake. There is no provision of a lifelong membership in the Samajwadi Party as in our constitution there is provision for only three-year membership. As far as contesting the Zila panchayat elections are concerned, they are not contested on individual symbols, and the party does not give any official symbol to the contestants,” SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said.

“As the government is not able to catch the main accused (Vikas Dubey), the BJP is now busy trying to divert the attention of people. The main question is why the government has then failed to catch the main accused even after five days of the incident. The BJP government should first answer that,” Chaudhary added.

Earlier in the day, SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav targeted the state government’s for failing to arrest the main accused, saying “vikas” (development) is also asking when will “Vikas” (Dubey) be arrested.

Accusing a nexus between the BJP government and the criminals, Akhilesh said, “Uttar Pradesh is in the era of a connivance between the government and crime, where action is neither taken against the criminal who killed policemen nor against the officer against whom there are proof of involvement.” He alleged that “even the so-called fair inquiry” has been given to an officer who himself is under the scanner.

