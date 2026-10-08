In Ayodhya, Akhilesh dares Yogi: ‘Turf open, contest 2027 polls from here’

As the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies continued their protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a “spiritual” route to target the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling-BJP.

Attending a Bhagwat Katha recitation in Ayodhya, organised by former local party MLA Pawan Pandey, Yadav challenged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest next year’s election from Ayodhya.

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Claiming that the BJP was not finding a new candidate for the seat, Yadav said, “If the chief minister, who makes tall claims, is so sure (of winning), (he must) prove it by contesting the election from Ayodhya… The Ayodhya turf is open for him.”

Adityanath is currently MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat in Gorakhpur district. BJP’s Ved Prakash Gupta is the current MLA from Ayodhya, who defeated SP’s Pawan Pandey in 2022.

Yadav skipped day 3 of the INDIA Bloc protest; he had sent MPs Rajeev Rai and Mohibbullah to represent the party at the lunch that the Congress hosted in Delhi today.

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‘Learn from Lord Krishna’

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Yadav said the current “sattadhish (ruler)” and the EC should learn from Lord Krishna that “raaj chhall se nahi, prem aur janmat se milta hai (power is not won through deceit, but through love and the people’s mandate).”

Yadav said Krishna never cheated to get the throne of Hastinapur for the Pandavas, and he stood in support of “dharma” to get justice.

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“Shri Krishna taught that there is no bigger raaj-dharma than love. One who has no love, kindness and affection, that person will be finished like Kans,” he said.

He appealed to the people to choose between a “government that increases hatred” or “brotherhood taught by Krishna”.

“We have to protect the Constitution because the Constitution is today’s great epic poem of love and equality,” Yadav said, adding that for him, the Bhagwat Katha is a collection of examples of rule of social justice.

“Like, Krisha called poor Sudama his best friend, gave him equal space, this is the first example of PDA where a poor person is accepted as friend with equality,” he said.

The PDA or Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) formulation was projected as the SP’s social coalition against the BJP-led NDA in 2023.

Makes development pitch for Ayodhya

Frequently targeted by the BJP for not visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav called Ayodhya an auspicious land and the birth place of Lord Ram. “For me, Lord Ram and Krishna are the same,” he added.

He also referred to the alleged donation theft from the temple, and said the people of Ayodhya and UP will not forgive those who stole religious money.

Yadav also said the Bhagwat Katha is a lesson for government officials. “Government officers and agencies should learn from Lord Krishna that Sudarshan Chakra was to protect the gentlemen (Sajjan log), and not to intimidate them… power is for a good use and not for misuse,” SP chief said.

He said that if the SP comes to power, the development of Ayodhya would be on par with global standards of infrastructure.

Yadav claimed the BJP had done injustice to the people of Ayodhya by demolishing their shops and houses without giving them respect. He assured that there would be no such discrimination against Ayodhya residents under an SP government and their properties would not be demolished.