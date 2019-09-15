Akhilesh Yadav: Will drop all cases against Azam Khan if SP voted back

Toggle Menu
Reacting to Akhilesh's remarks, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the SP chief should stand with the poor farmers whose “land was snatched by Azam Khan”.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Express Photo)

SP president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said if his party was voted back to power, all “cases against Rampur MP Azam Khan will be dropped”.

Addressing a press conerence in Rampur, Akhilesh said, “I will meet the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, regarding false cases against the MP. I will inform her about the harassment being faced by Azam Khan. I am taking back copies of all FIRs against Azam with me to Lucknow. We have full faith in the courts and we will get justice…,” said Akhilesh.

