‘Insult to Uttarakhand people’: BJP slams Akhilesh’s ‘ghuspaithiya’ remark

THE BJP on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday for his alleged statement that “biggest infiltrators in Uttar Pradesh are from Uttarakhand”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demanded an apology from Yadav, accusing him of insulting the people of Uttarakhand.

The issue snowballed after Yadav, while speaking to media persons in Lucknow on Friday, said: “…sabse bade ghuspaithiya UP me kaun hai? Uttarakhand ke… to ghuspaithiya define karna padega (Who is the biggest infiltrator in UP? …from Uttarakhand… Then we have to define infiltrator).”

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The Samajwadi Party later clarified that Yadav was referring to an individual, but Dhami called Yadav’s remark an insult to the people of Uttarakhand and demanded an answer from the Congress, the SP’s ally from the INDIA bloc, if it agreed with Yadav’s remarks. The Congress is the main Opposition party in Uttarakhand.