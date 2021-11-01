scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh also said that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalised

By: PTI | Lucknow |
November 1, 2021 12:57:26 pm
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year.

Akhilesh also said that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalised. “Our alliance with RLD is final. Seat sharing is to be finalised,” he told PTI in an interview.

Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh and the chief minister face of his party, said he will “not be contesting the assembly polls”.

On chances of taking uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the polls, he said, “I don’t have any problem in this. He and his men will be given due honour”.

