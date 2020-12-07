Akhilesh Yadav to kick off Kisaan Yatra today

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Ambedkar. (Express photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will take part in a 13-kilometre long “Kisaan Yatra” in Kannauj on Monday.

The SP will hold rallies in all the 75 districts on Monday in support of the protesting farmers demanding repeal of the new farm laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

A statement issued by the SP on Sunday said that the march will begin from Thathiya mandi and will end at Tirwa farmers market in the district. “It is important to note that when Samajwadi Party was in power in UP, it had set up a potato mandi at Thathiya which was scrapped by the present BJP government… The SP supports the farmers in their struggle and it will amplify their demands with all its might,” a statement issued by the party said, adding that the party backs farmers’ Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh said farmers have suffered the most under the BJP government. “The BJP is selling mandis and the farmers are not getting the MSP (minimum support prices) for their crops. The prices of pesticides and fertilizers have gone up. Farmers were given false promises. The protesting farmers have been met with no sympathy. The BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, but that is not happening,” he added.

