Free electricity to households, farmers if voted to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers and to farmers for irrigation if his party is elected to power in upcoming assembly elections.

“2022 will be a new year with new light for a new Uttar Pradesh. Three hundred units of electricity for households (domestic consumers) will be given for free and electricity for irrigation will be free,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

300 यूनिट घरेलू बिजली फ़्री व सिंचाई बिल माफ़ होगा नव वर्ष सबको अमन-चैन, ख़ुशहाली दे। सपा सरकार आयेगी और 300 यूनिट फ़्री घरेलू बिजली व सिंचाई की बिजली मुफ़्त दिलवाएगी। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/8RadolTql5 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2022

Both the promises will be included in SP’s manifesto for the polls and as the elections will come closer more promises will be included in the manifesto, Akhilesh said later while addressing the party workers who had assembled at party office to wish him on new year.

Akhilesh also said that people should trust his promises because there was no difference between “what SP people say” and “what SP people do”. “But BJP only tell lies,” he added.

Akhilesh also said that 2022 will be a new year for SP people only when there will be a new government in the state.

Targeting BJP rule, Akhilesh said that ever since BJP has come to power, maximum false cases have been lodged against SP leaders including Azam Khan who has been lodged in jail in a false case.

Earlier, SP’s alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in its manifesto has promised a policy of ‘Puraane Bill Maaf, Bijli Dar Half’ (‘scrapping of old bills, halving of new bills’) for farmers.

In September, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rode to power in Delhi promising free electricity and water, had promised that if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP government will provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, waive pending “inflated” bills and ensure a 24-hour power supply and free electricity to farmers for agricultural purposes.

AAP chief state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said, “After AAP’s promise of free electricity, other parties too are making same promises in a rush. It shows that electricity is the real issue for public. But people also know that only Arvind Kejriwal can ensure free electricity.”