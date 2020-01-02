Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan for a month: UP BJP chief

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh

Days after former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he and his Samajwadi Party (SP) members would not fill up National Population Register (NPR) forms, Uttar Pradesh state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday asked him to go to Pakistan and stay there for a month to understand the plight of Hindus living there.

He alleged that misconceptions are being created about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR.

Asking Akhilesh to study the Act properly, Singh said, “Aaap jaiye Pakistan mein Akhilesh ji… aur mandir mein puja karein ek mahina to ahsas ho jayega kya hota hai wahan par (You go to Pakistan, Akhilesh ji and stay there for a month and perform puja, then you will understand what happens there),” said Singh at an event in Mathura on Wednesday.

He added that before opposing the NPR, CAA or NRC, Akhilesh should study them properly. “Woh samjhein NPR kya hai, NPR kuch nahi hai, usmein maanga jayega Aadhaar Card… driving licence hai, nahi to aisa koi teen vyakti hain kya is mohalle mein jo aa ke kahen ki aap yahin rehte hain (He should understand what is NPR, it is nothing, one will be asked to provide identity proofs like Aadhaar Card, driving licence or three persons in your neighbourhood who know you,” the BJP state president said.

“Now if you say that you do not even have three people who could say that you live here, nor do you have an Aadhaar Card, then how can you be allowed to stay here (India). Lakhs of foreigners come here, if we do not ask (them about their whereabouts), then how do you want us to run the country.”

Akhilesh on December 29 last year said the NPR and NRC were against the poor and minorities of the country, asserting that he or his partymen will not fill up the NPR form.

Singh claimed that the public has understood the Act and that is why protests and violence have stopped now.

“Public should not be misled. Now, even Muslims have studied the Act and understood that it is not against them, but just to respect those who had taken shelter in the country from outside,” said Singh.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “tapasvi” who are trying to provide a respectable life to people hit by atrocities in Pakistan through the citizenship law, he further advised Akhilesh to follow their path.

Singh also accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of “misguiding people on the law.” “The visit of Priyanka to the victims of riots with the sole purpose of misguiding them and creating a ruckus, is objectionable, since people are misguided about the CAA.”

Further alleging nepotism in the SP, Singh said that Akhilesh should first see his own family whose one member is given ticket from Azamgarh, another from Kannauj, while other brothers from Firozabad and Badaun.

(With PTI inputs)

