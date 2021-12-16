Patch-up and tie-up: Akhilesh meets uncle Shivpal, announces UP polls ‘alliance’

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday called on his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and announced an alliance with his party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). The formal, one-to-one meeting of the leaders comes almost five years after a tussle for power within the SP started between the two.

Sources said that the meeting was held at Shivpal’s residence, which is barely 400 metres from Akhilesh’s house on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. In the over-an-hour long stay at his uncle’s residence, Akhilesh had a 20-minute closed-door meeting with him, it is learnt.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई। क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

After the meeting, Akhilesh tweeted a photograph with Shivpal along with a text in Hindi, saying, “There was a meeting with PSP national president and an alliance was decided. The policy of taking regional parties along is constantly strengthening SP and taking the SP and other allies to a historic victory.”

Akhilesh has so far announced tie-ups with Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, and Janwadi Socialist Party, which have an influence on non-Yadav OBC castes. The party has also forged an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a party with a strong support base among the farmers and Jats in west UP. However, seat-sharing has not been finalised with any of these parties. Alliance with Shivpal will strengthen the SP’s command over its traditional Yadav votes.

Shivpal had contested the 2017 Assembly elections on the SP symbol and was elected MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah