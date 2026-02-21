Akhilesh has more security personnel than former CMs Mayawati and Rajnath: UP govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has the highest number of security personnel — 185 — among former chief ministers, followed by BSP chief Mayawati with 161 personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the state legislative council on Friday.

According to information shared by the state government in the House, only Mayawati, also a former CM, currently has National Security Guard (NSG) security cover as well. The SP chief has been provided 24 Cobra commandos, it added.

The state government shared these details in its reply to a question by SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha, who had sought information about incidents of “lapses” in security of former CMs and to consider NSG cover to Akhilesh, the MP from Kannauj, as well.

In the reply, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the Leader of the House, said the state government has allotted 82 personnel for the security of Rajnath Singh, who was a former CM. Singh, who is currently Defence Minister, was UP CM from October 28, 2000 to March 8, 2002.

During Question Hour, Maurya informed the House that 161 personnel are deployed for Mayawati’s security and she also has NSG cover. Maurya added that 185 security personnel are deployed for the security of Akhilesh, and 24 specially trained Cobra commandos are part of the cover. “The state government has not cut down his security,” Maurya said.

As the state government said providing NSG security is under the Centre’s purview, Sinha appealed to the government to write to the Centre requesting the cover.

Sinha also said there should be no lapse in the security of any former CM. “… the current CM will become the former CM tomorrow,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

In response, Maurya said no lapse in Akhilesh’s security will be allowed to happen. “But he is a former CM, will remain a former CM,” he commented.

Countering this, SP member Rajendra Chaudhary said, “He (Akhilesh Yadav) will be chief minister of UP on March 15, 2027. And you all will become former.”

Maurya then called Chaudhary’s claim an illusion (bhram) and said these illusions will prove to be “Mungerilal ke haseen sapna”.

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi later in the day, Akhilesh responded to the BJP and said: “… I had NSG. Why was [it] removed? At least I should know why… What’s in the report based on which you removed NSG? Then, they [BJP] are saying so many [security personnel]… They counted my driver and staff who open the door…”

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sinha said NSG cover was earlier provided to Akhilesh but later withdrawn. He said he raised the question as he was concerned over the SP chief’s security. The party has been demanding restoration of NSG security for Akhilesh for many years.

Chaudhary, who is also the SP spokesperson, also claimed the BJP government has counted the driver in the list of Akhilesh’s 185 security personnel.