Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to thank people of Azamgarh on June 3

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will visit his constituency Azamgarh on June 3 to thank the people for ensuring his victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

Confirming Akhilesh’s visit, SP’s Azamgarh district chief Hawaldar Yadav said Akhilesh will address a public meeting on June 3. “We are making arrangements for his public meeting on the ITI ground here. In the evening, he will meet people from different sections of society at Circuit House and thank them,” the district chief said over the phone.

He further said Akhilesh will go to Ghazipur from Azamgarh on June 4 to meet the family of Zila Panchayat member Vijay Yadav, who was shot dead on May 24 by unidentified assailants.”

“He will meet the family to express his condolenc”s,” Hawaldar said. Akhilesh had won the Azamgarh seat against BJP’s candidate and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ by 2.59 lakh votes.