Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha after being elected as MLA in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. This comes after Yadav was elected as an MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Karhal in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav going to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office to resign from his membership of the House. In the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Karhal seat. pic.twitter.com/IBjc4jqr8t — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

The SP chief was a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. After resigning from the membership of the Lower House, he’s expected to serve as the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly, ANI has reported.

Yadav, fighting his first Assembly election, won by more than 60,000 votes from Karhal seat in Mainpuri – considered an SP bastion – getting almost double the votes of his nearest BJP rival, S P S Baghel.