An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader’s son died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by a JCB machine during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. The incident triggered protests by the victim’s family and BJP workers even as the SP said that the incident occurred long after the JCB had left the venue.

According to reports, Aryavardhan Singh, 14, son of BJP leader Omkar Singh Srinet, was crossing the road near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate to pick up his younger sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya when the incident took place. The JCB, reportedly being used to shower flowers, allegedly hit the Class 10 student. He suffered a head injury after being thrown against a road divider and died.

Speaking to reporters, Srinet alleged that the JCB was being driven at a very high speed. “Our son was going to Kendriya Vidyalaya around 2 pm to pick up his sister. Akhilesh ji’s convoy was passing through at the time. As the convoy moved ahead, the JCB behind it was being driven at a very high speed, as if it was a horse race. Our son had already crossed the road when the JCB hit him. He was thrown against the divider and suffered a head injury. He died on the spot,” he said.

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‘Lodge murder case against Akhilesh’

Srinet said he was in Sahjanwa when he received a call from the AIIMS police station informing him about the accident. He alleged that he was initially told that his son had not suffered serious injuries. However, when he reached the hospital, he was informed that the boy had been brought dead.

Srinet sought registration of a First Information Report on murder charges against Akhilesh Yadav and the organisers of the rally, alleging negligence. “My son was very bright and talented. He was the sole light of our family. Out of our two sons, we have lost one. A murder case must be registered against Akhilesh Yadav and the organising committee. That is why we are sitting here in protest,” he said.

BJP targets SP

The UP BJP unit attacked SP in a post on X, alleging that the death was the result of the unruly behaviour and irresponsible conduct of SP workers during the rally. “Even while out of power, this is the situation. Imagine the havoc they would wreak if they came to power,” the BJP said, questioning whether political showmanship was being placed above the safety of an innocent child.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also termed the incident unfortunate. “This is very unfortunate. The Samajwadi Party is staging protests in the same manner in which its members have engaged in atrocities and lawlessness during their governments. This is very sad,” he said, according to IANS.

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SP dismisses allegations

Senior SP leader Udaiveer Singh dismissed the allegations, saying the incident occurred after the rally. “If any such incident had taken place during the event, people would have witnessed it. There were so many cameras and people. It is wrong to accuse the Samajwadi Party over an accident that took place long after the JCB had left the spot. Moreover, when it was showering flowers, the JCB was standing still and not moving. The allegations are wrong,” he added.