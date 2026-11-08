Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ram temple in December; Yogi Adityanath: Apologise to Ram bhakts first

Nearly three years after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the SP Saturday announced that party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit the temple for the first time on December 12, three months ahead of the UP elections.

The BJP has frequently accused Akhilesh of indulging in appeasement politics.

SP spokesperson Pawan Pandey told The Indian Express that Akhilesh will go to Hanuman Garhi with his MP wife Dimple Yadav and other family members before visiting the Ram Temple.

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In July this year, Akhilesh had said he would visit the Ram Mandir once the Kedareshwar Dham in Etawah was complete, days after CM Yogi Adityanath asked him to visit Ayodhya for “good sense”.