Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ram temple in December; Yogi Adityanath: Apologise to Ram bhakts first

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politic... Read More
Nearly three years after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the SP Saturday announced that party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit the temple for the first time on December 12, three months ahead of the UP elections.
The BJP has frequently accused Akhilesh of indulging in appeasement politics.
SP spokesperson Pawan Pandey told The Indian Express that Akhilesh will go to Hanuman Garhi with his MP wife Dimple Yadav and other family members before visiting the Ram Temple.
In July this year, Akhilesh had said he would visit the Ram Mandir once the Kedareshwar Dham in Etawah was complete, days after CM Yogi Adityanath asked him to visit Ayodhya for “good sense”.
Pandey said the SP chief will visit the Ram temple after performing puja at Kedareshwar Dham as its construction is nearly complete.
A senior SP leader said by visiting the Ram Temple, Yadav will be trying to brush aside the allegations of appeasement of Muslims and get support from non-Yadav OBCs and the upper castes, including Brahmins and Thakurs, in UP polls.
“Now, Akhilesh will target BJP from the land of Ram Lalla over allegations of irregularities in donation management at the temple. That will be a big blow to the BJP,” he added.
BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Bahut der kar di huzur aate aate (You took really so long to arrive). Those who considered firing on Ram bhakts as their achievement and promised to rebuild the Babri mosque, are now announcing to visit the Ram Temple only because of the growing influence of Hindutva. But they would not get any benefit of darshan because they are doing this for electoral gains.”
Rejecting BJP’s allegations, Pawan Pandey said Akhilesh’s visit will be completely religious and it has no political link.
Speaking at the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath took a veiled swipe at the SP chief’s proposed Ayodhya visit. “Jin logon ne upekshit kiya tha, apmaanit kiya tha, Ram bhakton par goliyan chalai thin, santon ko apmanit karke unpar lathicharge kiye they ve log Ayodhya aayen zarur lekin maafi maang kar ke aayen. Apne krityon ke liye paschatap kar len (Those who fired on Ram bhakts, subjected saints to lathicharge and insult, and ignored Ayodhya, should visit the Ram Temple only after apologising to Ram Lalla’s devotees and saints. They should repent for their actions).”
BJP state chief Pankaj Chaudhary said, “Visiting a temple only during the election season and questioning Sanatan Dharma at other times, naturally raise questions.”