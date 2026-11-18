Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years ... Read More
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf of Gorakhpur, with a 20-km roadshow through several villages, and questioned the BJP government’s development claims in the district.
The roadshow that started from the Gorakhpur airport around noon culminated with Yadav addressing a gathering at historic Chauri Chaura town.
With the Gorakhpur PDA Rath Yatra, Yadav kickstarted the SP’s Purvanchal campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. He had launched his PDA Rath Yatra from Rae Bareli in late September.
Party workers from all nine Assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur and other districts of the region were mobilised for Wednesday’s programme as the SP steps up preparations for the high-stakes state polls.
Addressing the gathering, Yadav questioned the state of healthcare facilities in Gorakhpur, recalling the deaths of children due to an alleged shortage of oxygen at the BRD Medical College. He accused the BJP government of failing to ensure affordable healthcare despite the establishment of AIIMS in the district.
He alleged that poor patients continued to be charged for treatment in government hospitals and were forced to approach private hospitals despite the presence of AIIMS. Referring to the AIIMS director allegedly seeking treatment at a private nursing home when she fell ill, he questioned public confidence in the institution.
Yadav also said the land for AIIMS and the initial groundwork for the project had been undertaken during the Samajwadi Party government. Claiming that Gorakhpur had around 500 private nursing homes and hospitals, he alleged that the government was not interested in ensuring free treatment for the poor.
Promising a change in healthcare policy if the SP returned to power, he said patients would not need to produce cards to access treatment and medicines and healthcare would be free at government hospitals. Citing the examples of Saifai Medical University and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow, he said his government had provided financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses, including cancer, liver and heart diseases.
Taking a swipe at development claims in Gorakhpur, Yadav said that while a metro service on the lines of Lucknow had been promised for the city, its residents were left travelling by boats after just a few hours of rainfall recently.
“Gorakhpur aakar mujhe laga ki main Europe ki yatra par aaya hoon. Yahan par BJP ke jhoothe vaadon wala Spain aur Venice bhi hai” (After reaching Gorakhpur, I felt as if I had come on a tour of Europe. Here, there is also the Spain and Venice of the BJP’s false promises),” he said.
“There was once a promise that Gorakhpur would also have a metro like Lucknow. But every monsoon, people travel not by metro but by boats,” he added.
Yadav also invoked the legacy of the Chauri Chaura freedom movement, paying tribute to freedom fighter martyr Babu Bandhu Singh.
“Before Independence, the people of Chauri Chaura made history. At a time when the entire country was part of the movement, those martyred here ensured that Chauri Chaura found a place in the history of movements across the world,” he said.
Claiming a great enthusiasm among those who had gathered at the rally, Yadav said election preparations had already begun even as polling dates were yet to be announced. “If voting were held today, the BJP would face a ‘double zero’ in Gorakhpur,” he said, seeking to draw a comparison with the recent MLC polls in Varanasi.
Yadav also attended a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of former BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh, popularly known as Binnu Singh. He also unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Babu Bandhu Singh at Devkahi village.
He was likely to meet former MP Bhishma Shankar Tiwari, alias Kushal Tiwari, and former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari at Tiwari Hata. The visit is being seen as part of the SP’s outreach to woo Brahmin voters in Purvanchal ahead of the Assembly elections.