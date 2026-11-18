Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf of Gorakhpur, with a 20-km roadshow through several villages, and questioned the BJP government’s development claims in the district.

The roadshow that started from the Gorakhpur airport around noon culminated with Yadav addressing a gathering at historic Chauri Chaura town.

With the Gorakhpur PDA Rath Yatra, Yadav kickstarted the SP’s Purvanchal campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. He had launched his PDA Rath Yatra from Rae Bareli in late September.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Party workers from all nine Assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur and other districts of the region were mobilised for Wednesday’s programme as the SP steps up preparations for the high-stakes state polls.