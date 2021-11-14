UP needs ‘yogya’, not Yogi govt: Akhilesh

The people of Gorakhpur are ready to “bring down the fever of BJP,” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday. Speaking at his party’s Vijay Rath Yatra, which started from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur, and ended in Kushinagar, he added, “Today, the need in UP is for Yogya government, not Yogi government.”

The yatra passed through Jagdishpur, Hata, Padrauna, Khadda and Ramkola.

In Gorakhpur, Akhilesh said, “Those who have gone to Azamgarh, they must have found out that the people of Gorakhpur will ensure that this time, the BJP’s fever is brought down… Our farmers must know about the BJP. They were supposed to double their income, but can you tell me if rice has been bought anywhere. They are not being able to pay for the produce. And the dues for sugarcane have not been cleared.”

Akhilesh also spoke about the increased fuel prices, and the prices of gas cylinders. “Can the mothers and sisters tell me if they are able to get cylinders refilled? They should change the name of Ujjawal scheme to Ujada scheme. No one is able to buy cylinders now,” said Akhilesh.

On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, Akhilesh said, “The farmers who fill our stomach, when they went out with their demands, they were trampled on by a jeep and killed. That is why farmers have decided that the flag of the BJP’s defeat will be taken out in a procession on the same jeep.”

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, “Sometimes, he [CM] abuses me, or he targets my family and khandan. Have you thought…why? Because Samajwadis gave ambulances to the poor, and laptops to needy students. CM is not giving laptops because he can’t operate these,” he said.

He promised that the pension which was given to women under SP government will be increased three times when the party is voted to power.