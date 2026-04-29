Akhilesh Yadav meets BJP MLA who got injured while setting his effigy afire, Deputy CMs also pay visit

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited BJP MLA and former minister Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained burn injuries while setting his effigy on fire during a protest in Bahraich, at a hospital in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also visited their party MLA.

Jaiswal, who was initially treated in Bahraich, was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for further care.

Officials said her condition is stable and she is under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a post on X after the visit, Yadav stressed the need for political restraint and social harmony. “Hum samaj mein aag nahi, sadbhav ki varsha chahte hain… rajneeti apni jagah hai aur manviya sambandhon ki apni jagah (We do not want friction in society. We instead want harmony. Politics is in its own place, and human relationships have theirs),” he said.