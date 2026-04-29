Akhilesh Yadav meets BJP MLA who got injured while setting his effigy afire, Deputy CMs also pay visit

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited BJP MLA and former minister Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained burn injuries while setting his effigy on fire during a protest in Bahraich, at a hospital in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.
Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also visited their party MLA.
Jaiswal, who was initially treated in Bahraich, was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for further care.
Officials said her condition is stable and she is under the supervision of a team of doctors.
In a post on X after the visit, Yadav stressed the need for political restraint and social harmony. “Hum samaj mein aag nahi, sadbhav ki varsha chahte hain… rajneeti apni jagah hai aur manviya sambandhon ki apni jagah (We do not want friction in society. We instead want harmony. Politics is in its own place, and human relationships have theirs),” he said.
He met Jaiswal to wish her a speedy recovery, the former CM added.
Deputy CMs Maurya and Pathak along with other BJP leaders visited the MLA and enquired about her health. Maurya said, “We came to check on her health. She is receiving good treatment. Doctors have been asked to ensure proper care.”
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The Deputy Chief Ministers also interacted with the medical team and Jaiswal’s family members, it is learnt.
Earlier, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana had visited Jaiswal in the hospital.
The protest in Bahraich was held in support of the Centre’s ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. Eye-witnesses said flames suddenly flared up and engulfed the MLA’s face while she was setting the effigy on fire.
Jaiswal’s husband, Ashok Jaiswal, described the visit as a gesture of “human sensitivity and democratic courtesy”.
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He said political differences are a natural part of democracy, but personal concern and humanitarian values are above such differences.
He expressed gratitude to Yadav for his visit.
Speaking to PTI, Ashok Jaiswal said that despite being occupied with election campaigning in West Bengal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the injured MLA and issued necessary instructions for her treatment.
Several BJP leaders, including state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, were in touch with the family and had visited the hospital, he added.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also met Jaiswal and prayed for her early recovery.
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According to doctors, Jaiswal has suffered significant burn injuries, with around 75 per cent of her face affected. Parts of her ear and forehead have sustained about 60 per cent burns, while injuries have also been reported on her eyebrows, nose, lips and eyes, with one eye partially affected.
Doctors said that in burn cases, the full extent of injuries may take 48 to 72 hours to manifest, and the severity of her condition is being assessed accordingly. —With PTI inputs
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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