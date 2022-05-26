scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya spar in UP Assembly, make ‘personal remarks’

The heated exchanges between Maurya and Samajwadi Party chief AkhilesH Yadav took place during the discussion on Governor's speech.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
Updated: May 26, 2022 2:32:48 am
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sparred in the UP Assembly and made “personal remarks” at each other, forcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene.

The heated exchanges between Maurya and the Samajwadi Party chief took place during the discussion on Governor’s speech.

After Akhilesh concluded his speech in which he hit out at the BJP government over a range of issues — law and order, development work among others — and demanded amendments in the Governor’s speech to “reflect the real situation”, Maurya said he would ensure that the SP doesn’t come to power in the state “for the next 40 years”.

“Who made the roads, expressways, Metro? The way you are saying, it seems you have sold your land in Saifai to build all these,” he said. Maurya then remarked on Akhilesh’s health, which irked the SP chief.

Read |Budget Session: Day 2 Adityanath, Akhilesh face off over crime

As he stood up and rebuked Maurya, Akhilesh made a personal comment about him, leading to an uproar in the House with SP and BJP MLAs engaging in a war of words.

Adityanath, who was present in the House, then intervened and told Akhilesh to “behave like Leader of Opposition”.

