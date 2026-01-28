Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee’s demand for SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar’s death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences, saying, “I pray to Lord Ram that the departed virtuous souls attain eternal peace and the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow.”
BSP Chief Mayawati said: “The death of Ajit Pawar ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and one of the stalwart leaders of Maharashtra politics from the Nationalist Congress Party… is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family and members of his party…”
Banerjee was on her way to Singur to hold a public rally when she spoke to the media, alleging: “What happened today raises serious questions. We have trust only in the Supreme Court, and no other agency, as all investigative agencies have lost their independence. All other agencies are purchased.”
“It [Pawar’s death] is a great loss for the country. He was likely to join the original force of his party,” she added.
The jet ferrying Pawar — identified as a Learjet 45, bearing registration VT-SSK and operated by private jet charter operator VSR Aviation — took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 8.10 am and disappeared from the radar at 8.45 am, as per flight tracking data from Flightradar24.
The flight path shows the aircraft making a loop to line up with the runway as it prepared to land at the Baramati airport, before disappearing from the flight tracker, The Indian Express has reported.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More