Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee’s demand for SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar’s death

A plane carrying Pawar and four others crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all onboard. (Express Photo)

Supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav cited “similar such deaths of VIPs” in the past and said Banerjee’s demand was justified.

“… He was a senior leader… and was very popular… If such an incident can happen to a VIP, then it should be clear how [it] took place,” said Akhilesh.

Earlier in the day, he called the incident extremely tragic and said: “… May God grant his soul peace. Deep condolences to his bereaved family.”