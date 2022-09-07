Akhilesh Yadav ‘offers’ to make Keshav Prasad Maurya UP CM, BJP state chief says SP MLAs in contact with him

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reportedly offered to support Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister’s post, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Wednesday reacted sharply. Chaudhary also advised Akhilesh to first “worry about his alliance and MLAs because they were in contact” with the ruling party.

Chaudhary in a tweet said that Maurya is a certified worker of the party who is dedicated to the BJP’s ideology. “Keshav ji is a certified worker of the organisation, of the party and dedicated to the ideology of BJP. He will always be with us, he is not a leader who falls in selfishness…” Chaudhary tweeted.

In another tweet, Chaudhary said: “Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party, and his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us.”

(2/2) अखिलेश यादव तो अपने गठबंधन की, अपने परिवार की, अपनी पार्टी की, अपने विधायकों की भी चिंता कर लें क्योंकि उनके विधायक हमारे संपर्क में हैं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) September 7, 2022

Yadav had reportedly offered to support Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister’s post if he broke away from the BJP government and brought 100 party MLs along with him.

In the recent Legislative Assembly polls, SP won 111 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) eight. Two other alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (six MLAs) and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (one MLA) have since then parted ways with the SP. The BJP has 254 seats and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 272 in the 403-member state Assembly.

SP’s Legislative Council member Rajpal Kashyap Wednesday tweeted a video clip of Yadav’s purported remark in the TV interview with a text, “Zinda kaumein paanch saal intezaar nahi kartien (alive communities do not wait for five years).”

In that video, Akhilesh can be seen suggesting Maurya take a lesson from Bihar, where the Janata Dal (United) broke away from its alliance with the BJP and formed a Mahagathbandhan coalition government along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties, and follow the same in Uttar Pradesh.