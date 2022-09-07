scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav ‘offers’ to make Keshav Prasad Maurya UP CM, BJP state chief says SP MLAs in contact with him

Akhilesh Yadav had reportedly offered to support UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister's post if he broke away from the BJP government and brought 100 party MLs along with him.

BJP UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Twitter/Express)

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reportedly offered to support Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister’s post, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Wednesday reacted sharply. Chaudhary also advised Akhilesh to first “worry about his alliance and MLAs because they were in contact” with the ruling party.

Chaudhary in a tweet said that Maurya is a certified worker of the party who is dedicated to the BJP’s ideology. “Keshav ji is a certified worker of the organisation, of the party and dedicated to the ideology of BJP. He will always be with us, he is not a leader who falls in selfishness…” Chaudhary tweeted.

In another tweet, Chaudhary said: “Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party, and his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us.”

Yadav had reportedly offered to support Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister’s post if he broke away from the BJP government and brought 100 party MLs along with him.

In the recent Legislative Assembly polls, SP won 111 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) eight. Two other alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (six MLAs) and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (one MLA) have since then parted ways with the SP. The BJP has 254 seats and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 272 in the 403-member state Assembly.

SP’s Legislative Council member Rajpal Kashyap Wednesday tweeted a video clip of Yadav’s purported remark in the TV interview with a text, “Zinda kaumein paanch saal intezaar nahi kartien (alive communities do not wait for five years).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

In that video, Akhilesh can be seen suggesting Maurya take a lesson from Bihar, where the Janata Dal (United) broke away from its alliance with the BJP and formed a Mahagathbandhan coalition government along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties, and follow the same in Uttar Pradesh.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:06:25 pm
Next Story

Google’s Android 13 September update brings in security, bug fixes for Pixel phones

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Behind AAP's 'Make India No. 1' launch in Hisar — make it in Haryana

Behind AAP's 'Make India No. 1' launch in Hisar — make it in Haryana

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement