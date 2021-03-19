Akhilesh, Jayant slam BJP govt: Can Yogi Adityanath understand farmers’ pain

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary jointly addressed a kisan mahapanchayat in Mathura on Friday, and slammed the government over the three farm laws.

Speaking at the farmers’ rally in Mant Assembly constituency, Akhilesh hailed Chaudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister and Jayant’s grandfather, as the country’s greatest farmer leader.

“It is important for farmers to be happy. They can be happy only if the parties who talk about their welfare are in power. The BJP leaders are not our representatives. Look at their decisions. When they imposed note ban, we trusted them… How many years have passed since it was implemented? Did black money come back? Same with GST (Goods and Services Tax).”

The SP alleged that the BJP does not listen to farmers’ issues. “The prices of diesel and petrol have increased so much. Ask the farmers about them. Where are the profits from them (petrol and diesel) going,” asked Akhilesh.

The SP chief also questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s compassion for farmers. “He (CM) dresses like a yogi (saint). But what I have learnt from the Gita is that a yogi can only be someone who treats others’ issues as his own. Can he understand the pain of farmers,” he said.

Akhilesh alleged that the BJP is trying to snatch farmers’ livelihood with the help of big corporates. “The kind of laws that have been introduced, one day your and my farming will be snatched away,” said Akhilesh.

“I would like to thank the farmers for showing unity. The BJP is in panic because of it and they have realised that the farmers will only stop once all the three farm laws are repealed,” the former CM added.

Commenting on a recent statement of the CM on red caps worn by SP leaders, Akhilesh said, “Till now, the conversation has not reached green and white caps, and is only about red topi… Our elders have have taught us that in farms, someone can get angry on seeing the colour red. Now, I don’t know if someone is getting angry on seeing red,” he said.

While speaking in the Assembly recently, Adityanath had taken a jibe at the red caps worn by SP leaders and said it is associated with “goondas”.

Speaking at the rally, Jayant said, “I have come here today with Mr Akhilesh Yadav to show you the way to injure through your votes… The ongoing farmers’ movement does not have anything to do with caste or religion. I want to see the day when you go to vote purely on the basis of everyday issues, and not try to find out a candidates’ caste,” said Jayant.

He accused the government of being high-handed and said eight people had been arrested, for which it would have to face opposition. “A good leader is one who can listen to criticism and improve. The chair has been given to you by the society. I was told the eight people were opposing the farm laws. Now I have learnt that they were released… I would like to tell Yogiji to listen carefully that people know how to respond to you. If you take action against any common person, then people know how to give a befitting reply.”

Speaking on the completion of four years of the current government, he said, “The TV people are saying Yogiji generated a lot of jobs. I don’t know about it. The government has completed four years, and now there will be celebrations for a week. Hundreds of crores are being spent on advertisements. Day before yesterday, Yogiji was saying he gave four lakh jobs in four years. Sometimes, he says he gave 1.80 crore jobs. Sometimes, he says in five years, he will give 70 lakh. Now, he is saying in four years, he has given 25 lakh jobs. They may be lying or may be their mathematics is weak. He is a baba, so I will not call him a liar.”

He said the farmers’ movement was on for 114 days and saw the death of 300 farmers. “Those sitting in Lucknow don’t want your betterment. Their conversation starts with riots and ends with it. If Yogiji comes to western UP, he starts talking about Muzaffarnagar riots. He starts talking about the fake migration from Kairana. He says the same things in other states too. We want to talk about jobs,” he added.

The RLD and SP had formed an alliance and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. They are likely to tie-up for the 2022 state polls as well.