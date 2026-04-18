Akhilesh Yadav has ‘pro-Muslim, anti-Dalit’ stance: Lalji Nirmal

Lalji Nirmal said Yadav is demanding reservation for Muslims while remaining silent when Dalits and Other Backward Classes are deprived of their rights in minority institutions. (Facebook/ Lalji Prasad Nirmal)

Former chairman of the UP Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation and Member of the Legislative Council Lalji Nirmal said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “pro-Muslim stance and anti-Dalit attitude” are increasingly becoming evident

Nirmal said Yadav is demanding reservation for Muslims while remaining silent when Dalits and Other Backward Classes are deprived of their rights in minority institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University.

He alleged that during his tenure in power, Yadav weakened Dalit reservation policies in Uttar Pradesh and diluted the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“By ending reservation in promotions, thousands of employees from the Dalit community were demoted, an insult that officials and employees from this community are still enduring,” Nirmal said.