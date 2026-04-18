Akhilesh Yadav has ‘pro-Muslim, anti-Dalit’ stance: Lalji Nirmal

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Former chairman of the UP Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation and Member of the Legislative Council Lalji Nirmal said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “pro-Muslim stance and anti-Dalit attitude” are increasingly becoming evident
Nirmal said Yadav is demanding reservation for Muslims while remaining silent when Dalits and Other Backward Classes are deprived of their rights in minority institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University.
He alleged that during his tenure in power, Yadav weakened Dalit reservation policies in Uttar Pradesh and diluted the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
“By ending reservation in promotions, thousands of employees from the Dalit community were demoted, an insult that officials and employees from this community are still enduring,” Nirmal said.
He added that Yadav should demand reservation for Dalits and backward classes in minority institutions instead of seeking reservation for Muslims. Nirmal also said Yadav was aware that the demand for Muslim reservation is unconstitutional and has been termed illegal by the Supreme Court, but continues to raise it.
Referring to Aligarh Muslim University and other minority institutions, he said they function under central government rules and receive government funding. In such a situation, the absence of reservation for Dalits in these institutions goes against government policy and constitutional provisions, he said.
Nirmal added that there has long been a demand for reservation benefits for Dalits and backward classes in minority institutions and that the time has come for them to receive these benefits.
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