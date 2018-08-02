Damage at govt bungalow vacated by Akhilesh Yadav amount to Rs 10 lakh, says PWD report

View of the bungalow vacated by former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s former official residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. (File) View of the bungalow vacated by former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s former official residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. (File)

The Public Works Department on Thursday submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh government over the damage at the government bungalow vacated by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In the report submitted to Rajya Sampati Vibhag, the PWD estimated that damage worth Rs 10 lakh were done to the bungalow.

The report was filed after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik instructed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Akhilesh for reportedly leaving the government bungalow in a poor state, with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings, damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen.

The incident came to light after the former CM vacated the bungalow on June 2 after the Supreme Court struck down an amendment in a state legislation allowing former chief ministers to retain government accommodation even after demitting office. “A chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends,” a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said.

However, after Akhilesh vacated the bungalow, reports began to tumble out about how the bungalow was left in dire straits, leading to a war of words between the SP chief and BJP. The former CM had cited “hate and jealousy” and said it was an attempt to malign his image. Akhilesh claimed he had purchased the fittings that the officials accused him of taking away from the bungalow. “I am being targeted as the BJP has a problem that SP and BSP are now in a coalition,” Yadav had said.

Retorting to the claims, BJP’s Siddharth Nath Singh asked the SP chief to reveal the source of money he claimed to have spent on the bungalow’s beautification. “Where did he get the money from? Who gave it to him?” He said Akhilesh should respond before the income tax department asks him these questions,” the state minister said.

