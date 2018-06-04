Akhilesh Yadav goes cycling in Lucknow, plays cricket

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went straight to the Gomti River Front, a dream project of his tenure, which now stands stalled. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went straight to the Gomti River Front, a dream project of his tenure, which now stands stalled. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Having vacated his sprawling official bungalow day back following the Supreme Court’s orders, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit the streets of the state capital on his high-end sports bicycle and went straight to the Gomti River Front, a dream project of his tenure, which now stands stalled.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief pedalled his way to the river front and played cricket for around 20 minutes there.

Not only did he give the youngsters a run for their money, hitting some big shots, the 45-year-old also took pot shots at the Yogi Adityanath government and expressed hope that now that his official residence is vacated, the state BJP government would do something meaningful for the people.

Akhilesh pedaled his way to the river front and played cricket for around 20 minutes there. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Akhilesh pedaled his way to the river front and played cricket for around 20 minutes there. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

He announced he would soon start assessing the progress of the projects started during the SP regime between 2012-17. Yadav clarified that as mentioned in some media reports that he had taken with him some ‘foreign plants’ from his official 4, Vikramaditya Marg residence, the plants were his and he is one who cares for the environment.

Read | UP: Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh vacate official residences, to reside in bungalows at Sultanpur road

“I am a votary of greenery and will continue to do my bit to enhance green cover around us,” he said. He along with his wife and three children has been staying at the four suites at the VVIP guest house, a few hundred meters from his now vacated house.

He is likely to shift to the Ansal’s township at Shaheed Path, where two expensive villas are being merged to accommodate his office and residence, an official said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App