Reveal source of money used to renovate govt bungalow before I-T does: UP minister tells Akhilesh

Officials have said the house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen. (File) Officials have said the house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen. (File)

Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed he spent money from his own pocket to renovate the government bungalow, which he vacated last week and has has been at the centre of controversy over damages to certain parts, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh on Wednesday asked the former CM to reveal his source of funds before the Income Tax department got into the exercise. Alleging that Akhilesh’s behaviour did not behove that of an educated member of a respectful society, Singh asked the SP chief to reveal if there were any secrets behind the walls that were damaged by him.

“It is very good that he said he got the bungalow constructed as per his choice using his own money. He said that a lot of money has been put by for renovation considering the condition of the bungalow before. The Income Tax people should see whether the accounts of the same are matching or not,” Singh said.

Irked by the accusations against him of vandalising the government bungalow before moving out, Akhilesh on Wednesday addressed a press conference with a faucet in his hand and claimed that he purchased all those things from his own money and there are still other things in the Chief Minister residence that were installed by his own money. Officials have said the house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen.

Maintaining that the facts came to light during videography of the property, Singh said, “Before they (income tax) look into it, it would be better that you(Akhilesh) submit the details about money spent by you, from where did that money come from or who gave it to you.”

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Akhilesh’s “body language” made it clear that he was speaking out of frustration like a thief. “He is a respected leader and has been a respectful former Chief Minister and at the same time he has had good education but… an educated member of a respectful society does not damage the house where he lives,” Singh said.

The UP minister further said the public were curious to know what was behind the walls that were damaged. “What was hidden behind the wall.. we need to know and public wants to know? Because it would reveal many things,” he said. Hitting out at Akhilesh for his claim that the Act in regard with allotment of bungalows to former CMs was brought by him, Singh said the SP chief had an inclination that he would not come back to power and thus made such arrangements for not only other ex-CMs but also for himself.

“He is blowing his own trumpet. The one who works for the public, stands with the common man, he is not “mukhya-mantri” but he is “mukhya-sewak”… but such thoughts were not within you,” said Singh. He also targeted Akhilesh over his claim over projects like Metro, bus station, expressway etc and accused the previous SP government of inaugurating projects even before their completion.

“Projects are constructed with funds, which come from hard-earned money of the public and it is the responsibility of the government to finish them. Projects like the Metro were inaugurated even before their tickets could be sold and like the expressway, even when it was incomplete,” the BJP leader said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd