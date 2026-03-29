How Akhilesh Yadav aims to flip BJP stronghold Dadri with focus on contested legacy of 9th-century ruler Mihir Bhoj

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has selected the Mihir Bhoj degree college, located near the statue of the 9th-century ruler Mihir Bhoj in Dadri, as the venue to address his rally Sunday. This event is viewed as the kickoff for his 2027 election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts believe that by highlighting Mihir Bhoj, Yadav is strategically placing the 9th-century rulerat the centre of his political appeal. This move aims to merge history, identity, and electoral strategy in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in a constituency that has been a BJP stronghold for three decades. Besides being a display of strength, this approach reflects Yadav’s attempt to connect with voters by tapping into regional history.

Mihir Bhoj and controversy surrounding his legacy

Mihir Bhoj, a 9th-century ruler of the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty, succeeded Ramabhadra in early medieval north India. He is known for his devotion to Lord Vishnu, and his empire is believed to have spanned from the Himalayas to the Narmada River, and from the Sutlej River to Bengal.

Significantly, Kannauj, located in present-day Uttar Pradesh, was once the capital of his empire. Today, Kannauj is represented in the Lok Sabha by SP chief Yadav.

Though in western Uttar Pradesh, Mihir Bhoj’s legacy has been the centre of controversy in the past. In Dadri and adjoining regions, his name has been at the centre of a dispute between Gujjar and Rajput groups, both claiming his lineage. The dispute intensified in 2021, just before the unveiling of his statue in Dadari.

It was alleged that references to “Gurjar” in the inscription were initially added but later removed in response to protests. This incident led to increased tensions, the deployment of security forces, and political disputes, ultimately turning the site into a sensitive landmark.

Move to restore appropriate recognition of Gujjar icon, says SP leader

Now that Yadav has selected Mihir Bhoj as the site for his rally, this decision is seen as an SP strategic outreach to connect with sections of the Gujjar community, who regard Mihir Bhoj as a significant figure. Before the rally began, party leaders, including MLA Atul Pradhan, described the SP chief’s choice as a move to restore appropriate recognition of the Gujjar icon. They also accused the BJP government of trying to distort that legacy.

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In Dadri, in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, BJP’s Tejpal Singh Nagar secured a decisive victory with 2.18 lakh votes, accounting for over 61 per cent of the votes. The SP’s Rajkumar Bhati finished a distant second with around 79,850 votes, or 22.5 per cent. Notably, both Nagar and Bhati belong to the Gujjar community, underscoring that shared social identity has not translated into electoral gains for the SP.

Bhati is among those organising Monday’s rally, as the party seeks to regain ground in a constituency where it has struggled against the BJP’s organisational strength and voter base. It is also seen as part of a broader attempt by the SP to consolidate support among non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups and recalibrate its social coalition.