‘Playing interview-interview’, ‘insult to journalists’: SP chief Akhilesh, Brajesh Pathak trade barbs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak exchanged sharp remarks after a BJP video interview, with Yadav calling Pathak a “failed health minister” and Pathak accusing him of insulting journalists.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took swipes at each other as Yadav compared Pathak with “a journalist playing interview-interview” and called him a “failed health minister” while the latter claimed it was an insult to the journalist fraternity.

It all began when Pathak on Thursday posted glimpses of a video on Facebook of his interaction with his ministerial colleague Narendra Kashyap, who is also the state president of the BJP’s Backward Morcha. The interaction between the two ministers was in a question-answer format.

The questions in the interaction mostly targeted the Samajwadi Party and its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank. While Pathak mentions BR Ambedkar’s ideology to attack the Opposition party, Kashyap, an OBC, talked about their party’s “focus on the welfare of backwards” and “SP’s false claims”.