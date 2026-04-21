‘Practising to sit in Opposition’: Akhilesh targets BJP over Lucknow padyatra

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav hold a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its “Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra” in Lucknow against the defeat of a constitution amendment bill for the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures, questioning the need for a protest march by a party in power and said it reflects their “preparation to sit in the Opposition”.

Referring to the padyatra being organised in Lucknow amid intense heat, Yadav remarked on the optics of the event and accused the BJP of political theatrics rather than governance.

“Yeh pehli sarkar hai jo sarkar mein reh kar vipaksh ki practise kar rahi hai” (This is the first party, while in power, is practising to be in the Opposition), he said, adding, “Yeh lagta hai ki vipaksh mein baithne ki tayari ho rahi hai” (It appears they are preparing to sit in the Opposition), suggesting that such mobilisations signal a lack of confidence within the ruling party.