‘Practising to sit in Opposition’: Akhilesh targets BJP over Lucknow padyatra

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its “Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra” in Lucknow against the defeat of a constitution amendment bill for the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures, questioning the need for a protest march by a party in power and said it reflects their “preparation to sit in the Opposition”.
Referring to the padyatra being organised in Lucknow amid intense heat, Yadav remarked on the optics of the event and accused the BJP of political theatrics rather than governance.
“Yeh pehli sarkar hai jo sarkar mein reh kar vipaksh ki practise kar rahi hai” (This is the first party, while in power, is practising to be in the Opposition), he said, adding, “Yeh lagta hai ki vipaksh mein baithne ki tayari ho rahi hai” (It appears they are preparing to sit in the Opposition), suggesting that such mobilisations signal a lack of confidence within the ruling party.
Escalating his attack, the SP chief alleged that the BJP government was misleading people on the issue of women’s reservation.
“Jo parliament se paas ho gaya, kanoon ban gaya, notify ho gaya, uske baad bhi shapath liye hue log sadkon par ghoom kar keh rahe hain ki mahila arakshan paas nahi hua” (Even after a bill has been passed in Parliament and notified, people holding constitutional posts are roaming on the streets claiming that women’s reservation has not been passed), he said, calling it a “propaganda exercise”.
Yadav alleged that the BJP was not genuinely committed to ensuring representation but was instead focused on electoral calculations.
“Woh haq aur adhikar nahi dena chahte, kewal delimitation karna chahte the” (They do not want to give rights and representation, they only wanted delimitation), Yadav alleged.
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Positioning his party as “pro-reservation”, Yadav said, “Hum Samajwadi log hamesha mahilaon ke arakshan ke paksh mein rahe hain (The Samajwadi people have always supported women’s reservation).”
Referring to the defeat of the government’s Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement women’s quota and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats, Yadav described it as a “historic democratic victory” and thanked voters and leaders of the opposition alliance.
He also invoked the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank, asserting that a broader social coalition would challenge the BJP in the future.
“Aane wale samay mein PDA ke log milkar BJP ka saamna karenge aur sarkar banayenge” (In the future, PDA groups will come together to face the BJP and form the government), he said.
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In a broader political charge, Yadav alleged institutional bias under the BJP government and said the ruling party was “spreading misinformation”.
“Na kewal sarkar, balki jo log samvidhanik padon par baithe hain, woh bhi unka prachar kar rahe hain” (Not just the government, but even those sitting on constitutional posts are propagating them),” he said.
Concluding his remarks, the SP chief claimed that the BJP was facing electoral decline.
“Ab BJP haar rahi hai, aur jab jayegi to laut kar nahi aayegi” (Now the BJP is losing, and once it goes, it will not return),” he said, adding that this “fear” was driving their current political strategy.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More